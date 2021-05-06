Local

Indianapolis woman injured in SUV-semi crash on I-69 in Grant County

An Indiana Department of Transportation traffic camera shows a backup on northbound I-69 and the empty southbound lanes due to a crash near the Gas City exit on the afternoon of May 6, 2021. (Image Provided)

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after she drove into the back of a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 69 in Grant County, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

State police said Laurie Collins, 46, was hurt in the crash that happened in the southbound lanes about 2:15 p.m. Thursday near the 261-mile marker. That’s about 2 miles north of the Gas City exit for U.S. 35 and State Road 22.

Road construction is underway on that section of Interstate 69, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A preliminary investigation found that Collins was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler and failed to brake for slowed or stopped traffic and drove into the back of the 2015 Mack semitractor-trailer driven by Robert Wineberg, 54, of Onsted, Michigan.

Collins was flown in a medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital. Wineberg was not hurt.

Alcohol nor narcotics are suspected as having contributed to the crash, police said.