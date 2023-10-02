Indianapolis woman sentenced after pleading guilty to back-to-back bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to back-to-back bank robberies while on supervised release for a previous heroin trafficking conviction.

According to a release by the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, Shamiya Hunt, 37, entered a Chase Bank in Speedway around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022. Hunt approached the bank teller and gave her a note demanding she put money in a bag and no one would get hurt.

The bank teller then pressed her panic button alarm and walked away. Hunt left the Chase Bank without getting any money.

An hour later, she then entered a Regions Bank on 86th Street in Indianapolis and again handed the teller a note demanding they give her money so no one would get hurt. After receiving Hunt’s note, the teller gave her $750 in cash.

As Hunt left the bank, an employee saw her get into the back of a maroon getaway car with body damage and a broken taillight. FBI agents found the getaway car an hour later and took Hunt into custody.

During questioning, Hunt admitted to investigators to the robbery and attempted robbery.

Hunt was released from federal prison in March 2022, after serving a 10-year sentence for heroin trafficking. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating the terms of her supervised release.

Hunt must serve three years probation following her 76-month sentence.

“Robbing banks won’t get you some quick cash, it will get you time in federal prison,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “It is especially important to hold repeat offenders accountable, to protect the public from their ongoing refusal to abide by our laws. Thanks to the quick investigative work of the FBI, this defendant has been held accountable for her decision to rob and intimidate innocent bank employees simply doing their jobs.”