Indianapolis woman turns 111 Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman in Indianapolis is living through her second pandemic.

Bernice Bohannon turns 111 years old Sunday.

Bohannon, who moved to Indianapolis from Kentucky when she was 16, still lives on her own.

She’s a self-taught seamstress, making nearly all of her own clothes, quilts and even fine furs.

She was married for 54 years as her husband died of cancer in 1980.

Bohannon has also outlived three of her children.