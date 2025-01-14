Program celebrates success in combating delinquency, youth violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gang Resistance Education and Training program’s graduation ceremony on Monday celebrated achievements in helping shape a brighter future for Indiana youth.

Maj. Corey Mims of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Community Engagement and Outreach Bureau said, “We are celebrating 80-plus kids graduating from the GREAT program, the Gang Resistance Education and Training program. These students have spent the last 13 weeks working on a curriculum to learning resiliency, making the right choices, and being better citizens, both in the community and their schools as well.”

The Edison School of The Arts hosted the graduation ceremony. The voluntary program was designed to combat delinquency and youth violence.

John Nokes, an assistant special agent in charge for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said “It’s essential to engage them now at such a vulnerable age. They have a lot of hard decisions they’re already making, and it’s only going to get more complicated from here. We’re going to try to give them the tools they need to make good decisions.”

The GREAT program was designed to teach children vital life skills and conflict resolution, empowering them to reject gangs and become strong and educated community leaders.

Mims talked about what the students learn. “Decision making. I think decision-making is critical. Anger management and conflict resolution. We see time and time again in our city where conflict is the source of some violence we come across.”

Chanel Garcia is a graduate of the program. She says she feels more comfortable now in relationships with police officers and her classmates. “After this, I see them as people that are just trying to help the community and just do their jobs.”

The GREAT program hopes to grow even stronger ties with schools, parents, and other community organizations. Nokes said, “We’re doing this twice this year in Indianapolis. That’s not enough. We want to do it more, but that’s tied to funding, and it’s tied to other school districts in our field division across Indiana and Ohio. But we’re squeezing every dollar and reaching every kid we can.”