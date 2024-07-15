Indianapolis Zoo and Purdue team up for hellbender conservation

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH-TV) — Hellbenders, the largest salamander species in North America, are facing threats in Indiana. In response, the Indianapolis Zoo has partnered with Purdue University and several other state zoos to conduct captive rearing of hellbenders for release into the Blue River.

This summer, more than 200 hellbenders raised by the Indianapolis Zoo over the past few years are being released into their natural habitat, aiming to bolster the declining hellbender population in Indiana.

To celebrate this conservation effort, Metazoa Brewing Company hosted an event Saturday, July 15 to launch a new hellbender-themed beer. Proceeds from the beer sales benefit Indiana hellbender conservation efforts. Additional celebrations will take place on the following Tuesdays near Corydon, continuing the support for hellbender conservation.

For more information on how to support or participate in these events, visit the Indianapolis Zoo’s website at indianapoliszoo.com.