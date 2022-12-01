Local

Indianapolis Zoo announces $53M project for new entryway, chimpanzee facility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday night announced a $53 million plan to expand guest capacity at the downtown facility in White River State Park.

The project will include a new zoo entry and Welcome Center. When the project is completed visitors will enter the zoo through the White River Gardens, an enclosed botanical garden, and the new Global Center for Species Survival. The new entrance should open by Memorial Day weekend, says a news release from the zoo.

Another part of the project calls for “a unique view of the chimpanzees as the apes travel across the Zoo’s campus to multiple locations of their choice,” the release said. The chimpanzee complex will open sometime after Memorial Day weekend in 2024.

Rob Shumaker, the president and chief executive officer of the facility, and zoo board members announced the effort and revealed what will be the International Chimpanzee Complex during a Thursday night event at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum.

So far, the zoo says it’s raised 60% of its campaign goal for the project.

(Images Provided/Indianapolis Zoo)

