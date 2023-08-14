Indianapolis Zoo announces death of 3rd tiger cub

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The third of three Amur tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo in May 2022 has died, the zoo announced in a Monday Facebook post.

Helina, who was born with siblings Roman and Nicolas on May 27, had the same liver defect as her brothers. Roman died in September and Nicolas died in December.

“The decision was made to humanely euthanize her when her condition rapidly deteriorated over the weekend,” their post said.

Helina was 15 months old.

