Local

Indianapolis Zoo announces death of orangutan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo has announced the death of an orangutan.

The zoo says Knobi, a 42-year-old orangutan, passed away.

The zoo said her health started to decline this week.

“As she started to decline this past week, our animal care team made her comfortable and were able to spend time with her,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Knobi was a surrogate mother to two other orangutans at the zoo.