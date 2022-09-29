Local

Indianapolis Zoo announces death of tiger cub

Roman, an Amur tiger cub born at the Indianapolis Zoo on May 27, has died. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of three Amur tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo in May has died, the zoo has announced.

Roman, born with siblings Helina and Nicholas on May 27, had a congenital heart defect that caused “numerous health concerns,” the zoo said Wednesday on Facebook.

Surgery was performed to correct the heart defect, but the zoo says Roman’s health continued to decline.

“Our veterinary team worked tirelessly to try and save him, but his medical challenges were too significant,” the zoo wrote.

The zoo says Roman will be remembered for his great personality and that he enjoyed wrestling with his brother and sister.