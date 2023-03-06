Indianapolis Zoo announces historic elephant pregnancy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo on Monday announced the pregnancy of 16-year-old African elephant, Zahara.

According to a release, she is already 15 months along in her 22-month pregnancy.

Her calf is due in early October. This will be the first African or Asian elephant in the world to be born through artificial insemination to a mother who was also born through the same procedure.

The release says the calf will complete a third generation in the herd at the Zoo. Zahara’s mother is Ivory, who is 41 years old.

Zahara is the youngest elephant in the zoo’s herd of five.