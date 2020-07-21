Indianapolis Zoo cancels Zoobilation fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Zoobilation, the Indianapolis Zoo’s major yearly fundraising event, will not be held in 2020.

Zoo officials announced the cancellation on Tuesday afternoon. The event was expected to bring in $2.5 million.

The event has been called off “to support the health and safety of our community,” according to a press release.

The event has been held for the last 34 years.

Next year’s event is currently scheduled of June 11.

Visit the zoo’s website for info about refunds or donating ticket costs.