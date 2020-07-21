Local

Indianapolis Zoo cancels Zoobilation fundraiser

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Zoobilation, the Indianapolis Zoo’s major yearly fundraising event, will not be held in 2020.

Zoo officials announced the cancellation on Tuesday afternoon. The event was expected to bring in $2.5 million.

The event has been called off “to support the health and safety of our community,” according to a press release.

The event has been held for the last 34 years.

Next year’s event is currently scheduled of June 11.

Visit the zoo’s website for info about refunds or donating ticket costs.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Correctional officer accused of smuggling drugs into prison

Crime Watch 8 /

Summer event outfit ideas

Indy Style /

Talking to your kids about going back to school

Indy Style /

Rolls-Royce participating in army competition

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.