Indianapolis Zoo celebrates holidays with nationally-recognized light display

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For 53 years, Christmas at the Zoo has brought families to see the festive lights at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Carla Knapp, spokesperson for the zoo, says this is the 7th straight year they’re in the running for USA Today’s 10Best Zoo Lights.

A winner for the best zoo lights will be announced on Dec. 17th.

Several new displays have been added this year with Santa’s Village being the largest of the recent additions. 

It’s also the perfect time to see the winter-loving animals. Guests can see new arctic foxes, brown bears, sea lions and many more animals.

There are plenty of indoor exhibits where guests can stay warm all winter long. 

More information about Christmas at the Zoo can be found on the zoo’s website.

