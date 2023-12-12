Indianapolis Zoo celebrates the birth of 2 baby gazelles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo is once again celebrating new births. This time, two baby gazelles were born.

The zoo posted on social media “Have you herd? Our plains family is still growing.”

Zoo officials say two baby boy gazelles were recently born, to two different moms. They don’t have names yet, but the zoo says both the boys and their moms are doing well.

(Provided Photo/ The Indianapolis Zoo

The zoo shared the special moment in a Facebook post:

“Have you herd? Our Plains family is still growing! We’re excited to introduce our 2 new male Addra gazelle calves. While both calves don’t have a name yet, both boys & moms Swann & Sparrow are doing well & will stay indoors this winter. Stay tuned for more updates soon! by Senior Keeper Amber”

Last week, the Indianapolis Zoo also welcomed a 6-foot-tall giraffe calf. Zoo officials say the big baby boy was born early Wednesday morning to mom Kita. While the baby doesn’t yet have a name, he and his mom are both doing great and will remain indoors with the rest of the herd this winter.

The Zoo posted on social media, “Join us in congratulating mom Kita, dad Majani and our African Plains team on our newest addition!”

(Provided Photo/ The Indianapolis Zoo

Zahara the African elephant also gave birth to baby Jabari at the zoo in September. Jabari weighed a whopping 262 pounds. Staff worked through the Labor Day weekend to help the first-time mother birth the calf, but the 17-year-old was only in labor for 20 minutes before the Jabari arrived at 5:30 p.m. on Labor Day.

(Provided Photo/ The Indianapolis Zoo

Jabari’s first swim is one of many baby moments recently at the Indianapolis Zoo. A long-tailed macaque monkey was born in October and is one of the newest babies at the Zoo.

The little boy, born to mom Glenda in November, is a certified cutie rocking a Black mohawk.

In August, the aquatic family at the Indianapolis Zoo got a little bit bigger after the birth of a new cownose ray. The “sweet baby ray” can be seen swimming with the school of rays at the touch pool in the zoo’s Oceans exhibit.

The zoo also shared that rays are born with their wings folded over like a taco, and they learn to glide quickly after birth.

RELATED COVERAGE