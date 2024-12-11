Christmas at the Zoo back for its 57th year

Experience the joy and wonder of Christmas at the Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 57-year tradition continues at the Indianapolis Zoo, which is filled with holiday lights and decorations for “Christmas at the Zoo.”

The Indianapolis Zoo was the first zoo in the nation to hold a holiday lights event, back in the 1960s.

A lot at the zoo has changed in the last five decades, but the spirit of the event remains the same.

“This is one of our favorite times of the year,” public relations specialist Cody Mattox told News 8.

Zoo visitors can expect some familiar favorites — festive treats and sweets, a merry and bright tree, and visits from Santa — along with some new holiday experiences.

New this year is Santa’s Magic Cottage, where you will be able to step into Santa’s home and celebrate the holidays like you are in the North Pole. Mrs. Claus will invite you inside and Santa’s elves will take you on a tour that includes a stop in Santa’s personal study! Santa will be greeting visitors starting at 5 p.m. daily.

“This is a brand-new experience this year. I like to call it Santa’s second home, if you will; he’s got his house in the North Pole, he’s got a place here in Indiana,” Mattox said.

Of course, holiday lights are magical, but many winter animals will also be outside. The “Jolly Animal Encounters” includes reindeer, penguins, and miniature horses.

Christmas at the Zoo is open through Jan. 5, 2025.

Visit indianapoliszoo.com to find more information and cast your vote in the nationwide “Best Zoo Lights” contest.