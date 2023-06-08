Search
Indianapolis Zoo closed Friday for Zoobilation

The Indianapolis Zoo walkway entrance (WISH Photo/David Smith)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo will be closed Friday, June 9, in preparation for Zoobilation 2023.

Zoobilation, which begins Friday evening, is the zoo’s annual black-tie fundraising event. Each year, it draws supporters from around Indiana and beyond, many of them dressed in their wildest formal fashions.

The theme for this year’s event, Wild Encounter, celebrates the zoo’s new entry, which opened over Memorial Day weekend and allows guests to meet Animal Ambassadors including the sloth, snake, parrot, and pouched rat.

Funds raised at Zoobilation help provide for the care and feeding of the Indianapolis Zoo’s nearly 1,400 animals and 48,000 plants as well as conservation initiatives and education programs.

