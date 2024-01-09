Search
Indianapolis Zoo expecting birth of baby rhino

19-year-old white rhinoceros Zenzele (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo is preparing to welcome a special new arrival – their first-ever rhino calf!

The zoo’s 19-year-old white rhinoceros Zenzele will be giving birth to her seventh calf in February, the zoo announced on Tuesday.

Zenzele came to the Indianapolis Zoo from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio, in early June. The calf’s father is Kenglee, a male white rhino who lives at The Wilds.

Zenzele’s calf is expected to bring the zoo’s herd of rhinoceros to five, including male Spike and females Mambo and Gloria, who is Zenzele’s grandmother.

Rhinoceroses generally give birth every two to three years.

“Both Zenzele and her calf are in good health. As with any pregnancy, complications are possible. The Zoo team is optimistic and looks forward to sharing updates,” the zoo said in a release.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo)

