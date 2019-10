INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the 38th year of ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo and this year they have extended hours.

Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a reusable bag to collect treats.

For the safety of all guests, masks and full makeup are only allowed for children ages 12 and under.

ZooBoo begins at 2 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Activities begin on Thursdays during the week.

The event continues until October 27.