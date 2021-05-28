Local

Indianapolis Zoo opens alligator, crocodile exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo this weekend is opening a new exhibit featuring alligators and crocodiles.

When visitors come to check out Alligators & Crocodiles: The Fight to Survive they can see the large reptiles in their outdoor habitat and even get close and touch juvenile alligators during the zoo’s daily Wild Encounter interactions.

The new exhibit is also highlighting how the American alligator rebounded from being on the verge of extinction. Animal interpreter Casey Schmidt gave a sneak peek at the exhibit and introduced Champ the alligator on Thursday’s “All Indiana.”