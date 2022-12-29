Local

Indianapolis Zoo takes extra care of animals during winter months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Staff at the Indianapolis Zoo gear up to take extra care of the animals in their exhibits.

On Christmas weekend, the winter storm caused the zoo to close for a few days.

Some of the animals were brought inside to ensure their safety. Others thrive in the cold months, like the Arctic fox, Amur tiger, Alaskan brown bear, and California sea lion are native to colder climates.

Jenessa Taylor, the life sciences trainee, works closely with the red pandas at the zoo.

She said, “They do well in the winter months.”

According to Red Panda Network, red pandas slow their metabolism down so they don’t have to hibernate.

She also interacts with the two brown bears, Kiak and Mi-kal. She said they are currently in hibernation.

“That means they sleep a lot,” explained Taylor. “We also add hay in their dens to help keep them warm.”

As for the pools in the Alligator and Crocodile exhibits, they are temperature regulated to help these cold-blooded animals adapt.

The Indianapolis Zoo is open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and noon to 10p.m. Friday and Saturday. They will be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.