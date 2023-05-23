Indianapolis Zoo to show off new entry experience on Memorial Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Zoo lovers, get ready to experience a whole new welcome when visiting this Memorial Day weekend.

The Indianapolis Zoo will show off its new entryway to zoo-goers in a way that will reshape their visit with an immersion into nature from the very first steps inside the Zoo.

Visitors will first walk through the Indianapolis Colts Welcome Plaza, entering the zoo through the White River Gardens. Visitors will see colorful flowers, plants, playful sculptures, and fountains.

According to a release, guests will be welcomed by “animal ambassadors,” which include a chatty parrot, a sleepy sloth, a slithery snake, an adorable aardvark, and a pouched rat. Visitors can also choose their own pace and enjoy the gardens, or slip into the Hilbert Conservatory to watch monarch and other butterflies.

The next step is to enter the Global Center for Species Survival, where guests will be greeted by images and videos of nature. Walking through the Nina Mason Pulliam Grand Concourse, visitors will learn about the conservation efforts taking place through the Indianapolis Prize, the world’s largest leading award for animal conservation.

The Zoo launched its $53 million campaign earlier this year for Our Zoo, Our Community, Our World, which helped fund major initiatives including, the new guest welcome experience and entry, and the Global Center for Species Survival. There will also be a new attraction added in 2024: The International Chimpanzee Complex.

Guest and members are advised to purchase tickets ahead of time online to receive the best price.