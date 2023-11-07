Indianapolis Zoo welcomes baby kangaroo

A baby joey peeks out of mom Ziva's pouch at the Indianapolis Zoo in November 2023. (Photo by Zookeeper Kyle/Indianapolis Zoo via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The newest addition to the Indianapolis Zoo is so adorable that zoo staffers have issued a Kangaroo Kuteness Alert.

One of the zookeepers noticed a “new little face” peeking out of the pouch of two-year-old red kangaroo Ziva, the zoo said Monday on Facebook.

If you take a closer look at Ziva’s pouch, you can see the cute little joey snuggled inside.

Joeys are born the size of a jellybean and immediately move into the mother’s pouch, where they grow for about eight months. Once developed enough, the joey will start venturing outside the pouch.

The joey’s mom, Ziva, is part of a mob of red kangaroos that arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo in 2022 for the Kangaroo Crossing exhibit.

Kangaroo Crossing offers visitors the chance to see kangaroos and cockatoos, another unique Australian species, up close. Some lucky guests will even get to pet a kangaroo!

