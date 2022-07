Local

Indianapolis Zoo welcomes four new baby monkeys

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo has added four new additions to their long-tailed macaque exhibit. Their names are Mae, Gemma, Bea and Emerald, or Emmie for short.

The babies were born in May just weeks apart from each other.

Zoo staff says they have a total of 28 long-tailed macaques that are a part of their zoo family.