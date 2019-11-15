Indianapolis Zoo welcomes walrus pair Aku and Ginger

Two-year-old Pacific walruses Aku (left) and Ginger, were recently welcomed to the Indianapolis Zoo. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Zoo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo has welcomed a pair of energetic walruses — Aku and Ginger.

The walruses, both two years old, have been added to the Oceans area at the zoo.

The male walrus Aku, whose name means “stern of boat,” was rescued from Nome, Alaska, after being separated from his mom. Zoo officials say he was found by gold miners on the deck of a barge. He weighs 841 pounds and has a light brown coloring.

Ginger, a female walrus, weighs 711 pounds and has a reddish coloration. Zoo officials say Ginger is very fond of Aku and the two are almost always together.

The pair arrived earlier this week and can already be seen by zoo visitors.

Walruses who previously lived at the zoo, Aurora and Pakak, were moved to separate facilities this week as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan recommendations.

Zoo officials say there are currently 14 walruses in human care in only four zoos and aquariums in the country.

Walruses are vulnerable to extinction and threatened mostly by climate change and melting sea ice.

Click here to learn more about the other animals in the Indianapolis Zoo Oceans exhibit.