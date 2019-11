INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo’s “Christmas at the Zoo” has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Zoo Lights.

This is the fifth straight year for the nomination.

The Indianapolis Zoo has finished in the top five on three occasions, but wants your help to take the top spot this year.

You can vote daily through Monday, December 2.

The winner will be announced on Friday, December 13.

You can vote here.