Indiana’s average gas price nears $5.25 per gallon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers feeling pain at the pump will get no relief on Friday.

As of 8 a.m., the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Indiana was $5.23, according to data from GasBuddy.

That’s a drop of more than half of a cent from Thursday, but an increase of more than 30 cents since last week, nearly 90 cents from last month, and $2.17 from June 2021.

Gas prices in Indianapolis on Friday morning were in line with the statewide average. Drivers in Boone and Hamilton Counties could expect to pay a few pennies more per gallon.

The highest gas prices in the state were in northern Indiana along Lake Michigan, according to GasBuddy. Drivers in Lake County were paying an average of $5.48 and motorists in Porter County were paying about $5.52.

Perry County, in southern Indiana, had the state’s lowest gas prices Friday morning, with an average price of $4.89.

The national average at 8 a.m. was $4.99 per gallon, with gas prices in California nearing $6.40.