Indiana’s largest kids consignment sale returns to Grand Park

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s biggest kids consignment sale is back and there will be plenty of items for shoppers to choose from.

The fall edition of Whale of a Sale runs Thursday through Sunday at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield.

Whale of a Sale features over 100,000 items, from kids’ clothes and books to sporting goods, strollers, and furniture. Many items for sale can be marked off up to 90% of their retail price.

Event organizers say they sold out of vending spaces with more than 800 families from across central Indiana expected to sell items over the next few days.

One seller, Laura Holt, has been selling at Whale of a Sale since 2010. She says it’s a perfect way to get rid of clothes her kids grew out of while finding something new.

“My oldest was born in 2009 and I just learned about consignment sales then. Since then, I’ve been buying and selling at the sale twice a year,” Holt said.

Organizers say the average seller can expect to earn about $500 throughout the weekend.

Another seller, Jennifer Maas, says she often shops for the whole year during both events.

“Go straight to what you need first,” Maas said. “So if you want to be shopping for Christmas or you want to shop for some clothes or some Halloween costumes, go straight to what you want. Make a list and know what you’re going to get.”

Both Maas and Holt recommend getting there early and heading straight to the kinds of goods a shopper is looking for first.

Interested shoppers can reserve a shopping time online for Friday. $10 gets them in for early access at 9 a.m., while $5 grants access at noon. The event opens to the public for free at 4 p.m.

Teachers, frontline workers, and new parents can also get early access on Friday for free.

Whale of a Sale will offer free shopping hours and half-price early access tickets on Saturday. The sale runs through Sunday at 2 p.m. when many of the remaining items will be half off.

Sellers can opt to donate their unsold items to the sale’s charity partner, Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County.

Another similar event, the Indy Kids Sale in Noblesville goes through Saturday. Many other consignment sales are set for the rest of September into October.