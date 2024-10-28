Nonprofit for veterans in Indiana seeks support after fire destroys housing

How to help veterans displaced after weekend fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s largest nonprofit dedicated to veterans, Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF), is desperately seeking donations after a fire damaged their main property, the Manchester Apartments, Saturday night.

The money will directly support Hoosier veterans who already facing significant challenges and have no lost their temporary housing and nearly all of their belongings.

The Indianapolis Fire Department tells News 8 that all units at the Manchester Apartments at North Pennsylvania and 10th streets are a total loss.

Emmy Hildebrand, CEO of HVAF, says she is working tirelessly to secure new accommodations for their clients after Saturday’s fire.

“We are grateful to have accounted for all 48 veterans. They are safe, and we placed them in emergency hotels for the night,” Hildebrand said Monday on Daybreak.

However, Hildebrand encountered another challenge when a hotel asked the veterans to leave to prepare for an upcoming Taylor Swift concert. “We had to relocate all of them yesterday because the hotel wanted to accommodate the event,” she explained.

Despite these obstacles, HVAF remains committed to its mission of providing housing and reintegration services for local veterans.

“For more than 30 years, Veterans and Families of Indiana has been offering hope, housing, and self-sufficiency to veterans facing homelessness in central Indiana,” Hildebrand said. “While our primary mission is housing, we’ve expanded our services over the years to give veterans the best chance for success.”

Officials from HVAF estimate that rebuilding could take years.

“We are beginning to grasp what this will entail, and many uncertainties remain. This will be a lengthy process that will heavily rely on community support. I anticipate 18 to 24 months of disruption for those we serve,” Hildebrand noted.

Tax-deductible donations can be made through the Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana website to support their ongoing efforts.