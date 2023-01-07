Local

Indiana’s largest RV expo returns for its 54th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s largest RV Expo has returned to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the 54th year.

There are more than 300 brand new makes and models located inside the West Pavilion.

RV types include: motorhomes, travel trailers, 5th wheels, and toy haulers spread across 120,000 square feet.

Tickets are buy one, get one FREE Wednesday through Friday. Regular ticket prices include:

Adults: $10.00

Seniors (60+): $9.00

Kids (16 & under): Free!

The 54th Indy RV Expo runs Saturday, Jan. 7 – Sunday, Jan. 8 and again from Wednesday, Jan. 11th – Sunday, Jan. 15.

