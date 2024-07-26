Indiana’s top 10 fashion trends, retail study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New research from fast-fashion company Boohoo reveals Indiana’s favorite fashion trends for 2024. Boohoo analyzed average monthly Google searches for various fashion items to determine the most popular trends in the state.

Top Fashion Trends in Indiana:

Cowboy Boots: Averaging 4,900 monthly searches, cowboy boots are the most sought-after fashion item in Indiana. Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have contributed to their popularity. Maxi Skirts: With 2,351 monthly searches, maxi skirts are experiencing a resurgence. This versatile piece is being styled in both casual and formal settings. Trench Coats: Trench coats garner 2,163 monthly searches. Modern designs and bold colors have refreshed this classic item. Ballet Flats: These shoes, searched 2,128 times monthly, are valued for their comfort and elegance. They are a versatile option that complements various outfits. Jorts: Jean shorts, with 1,824 monthly searches, are making a comeback. Social media influencers pair them with a range of outfits, from blazers to t-shirts. Tankinis: Tankinis, with 1,507 monthly searches, are a popular summer trend. They offer a practical and stylish alternative to regular bikinis. Capris: Capris receive 1,350 monthly searches. These cropped trousers are versatile, seen in both casual and formal wear. Kitten Heels: With 1,322 monthly searches, kitten heels are a trendy yet comfortable footwear choice. Leopard Print: This trend has 978 monthly searches. Leopard print is popular for its bold and eye-catching style. Gingham Print: Gingham print trends with 968 monthly searches. This classic pattern is favored for its playful, casual vibe.

“We love discovering which fashion trends people are embracing each season. TikTok and Instagram are making trends much more accessible and we can really see the shared love of fashion worldwide,” a spokesperson from Boohoo said. “Each trend won’t work for everyone, but it’s all about finding the trend that’s right for you and inspiring each other to introduce new items into our wardrobes. We love to see people step out of their comfort zone and feel confident to express themselves through their own style choices.”

Methodology:

Google Keyword Planner was used to find the average monthly search volume over the past 12 months for terms related to popular fashion trends in 2024, to determine which ones are the most popular in the state. All fashion trends included in the analysis are listed below:

