Indiana’s top 28 fall events, festivals for 2024

The Irvington Halloween Festival is back for its 78th year and runs Oct. 19-26. (Provided Photo/Irvington Halloween Festival)

(WISH) — As the leaves change color and the air turns crisp, Indiana comes alive with a variety of fall festivals. From historic reenactments to family-friendly carnivals, this guide features some of the state’s most beloved autumn traditions. Whether you’re craving pumpkin spice or looking to explore local crafts, these events offer something for everyone to enjoy during the fall season.

(Provided Photo/Beasley’s Orchard)

September 14 – October 31

Beasley’s Orchard in Danville offers weekend-themed activities like apple cannons, corn mazes, and pumpkin picking. Running for several weeks, this festival is perfect for families seeking classic fall fun in a beautiful orchard setting.

September 27-29

Hope, Indiana, hosts its 56th annual Hope Heritage Days, drawing in over 30,000 visitors. The festival features more than 125 food and vendor booths and live music performances, making it the largest fall celebration in Bartholomew County.

September 25-28

This historic Pumpkin Show dates back to 1889 and continues to celebrate the fall harvest in Versailles, Indiana. Featuring pumpkin competitions, a parade, and food vendors, this festival draws crowds for its charming mix of tradition and fun.

September 27-29

Held in Thorntown, Indiana, this festival offers a 5K/10K run, a parade, and live music. It’s a community-focused event that features a variety of activities, including a car show and local craft vendors.

September 28 – October 5

The Persimmon Festival in Mitchell, Indiana, celebrates the quirky persimmon fruit with a week-long event. The festival offers carnival rides, craft shows, and live entertainment, concluding with the Grand Parade.

September 28-29

Atlanta, Indiana, hosts this popular festival, attracting up to 100,000 visitors. The event features food trucks, handmade crafts, live music, and activities for all ages, making it one of the largest fall festivals in the state.

September 28-29

Held at the Tipton County Fairgrounds, Hippie Fest is a family-friendly celebration of peace and unity. The event includes live music, tie-dye workshops, arts and crafts, and food vendors.

September 28 – October 1

The towns of Fairmount and Gas City host this celebration of 1950s culture, with classic cars, flame-throwing contests, and live music. The festival honors the legacy of actor James Dean with a variety of retro-themed activities.

October 3-12

This week-long street festival in Evansville attracts more than 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street. The event features carnival rides, over 137 food booths, and free entertainment, culminating in a large parade on the final day.

October 3-6

The Riley Festival in Greenfield, Indiana, celebrates poet James Whitcomb Riley with food vendors, live performances, and craft exhibits. The event culminates in a grand parade with over 75 floats and performances.

October 3-27 (Thurs-Sun)

Conner Prairie in Fishers, Indiana, brings Halloween fun to life with its Headless Horseman Festival. The event features a haunted hayride, spooky storytelling, carnival games, and live entertainment.

October 4-6

The Cataract Bean Dinner Festival returns to Cataract, Indiana, serving 900 pounds of beans and 200 pans of cornbread. This three-day festival is the main fundraiser for the local volunteer fire department and features more than 100 vendors.

October 5

Downtown Franklin comes alive with over 100 antique dealers, food trucks, and live music during the Franklin Fall Vintage Fest. This one-day event is a favorite for collectors and families looking for vintage treasures.

October 5-6

Held at Fort Ouiatenon in West Lafayette, this historic reenactment celebrates 18th-century life with authentic food, military drills, and demonstrations. Visitors can experience French and Native American culture at one of Indiana’s most unique festivals.

October 5

Taking place in Noblesville’s Potter’s Bridge Park, this free event features over 100 arts, crafts, and food booths, along with live music. The scenic setting along the White River Greenway Trail makes it a perfect fall outing for families.

September 29-November 2

Newfields in Indianapolis hosts Harvest Nights, where visitors can explore glowing jack-o-lanterns, the decorated Lilly House, and seasonal food offerings. This fall tradition provides a festive atmosphere for all ages.

October 10-20

Located in downtown Indianapolis, the Heartland International Film Festival offers a chance to discover over 100 films from around the world. Named one of the world’s coolest film festivals by MovieMaker Magazine, this event includes Hollywood studio releases and independent films, along with discussions from filmmakers.

October 10-13

Celebrating its 65th year, this fall festival in downtown Martinsville features carnival rides, food vendors, and a parade. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment and a variety of family-friendly activities during this multi-day event.

October 10-13

Held in New Albany, the Harvest Homecoming is a week-long fall festival featuring carnival rides, food booths, live entertainment, and parades. This year’s theme is “Autumn Sock Hop,” promising nostalgic fun for all.

October 12

Madison, Indiana, hosts the 22nd annual Soup Stew Chili & Brew Festival, featuring live music, local food, and a Kids Zone. The event is free to attend, with food purchases ticketed, offering a flavorful way to celebrate the season.

October 19

Hosted by Ash & Elm Cider Co., the Autumntidings Fall Fest in Indianapolis celebrates the season with cideries, breweries, and local vendors. This event offers a wide range of fall flavors and activities for adults and families alike.

October 19

Held at the Indianapolis Art Center, this free festival showcases the work of 50+ local and regional artists. Attendees can enjoy interactive activities, food vendors, and live entertainment in a creative fall setting.

October 21-22

Vallonia, Indiana, hosts Fort Vallonia Days, celebrating the region’s history with craft booths, flea markets, and live demonstrations. The event also features a trail ride, tomahawk throw, and parade, attracting crowds of up to 30,000.

(Photo provided by Parke County, Indiana)

October 11-20

Indiana’s largest fall festival, the Covered Bridge Festival, takes place across Parke County. Visitors can explore historic covered bridges, shop for local crafts, and enjoy the stunning fall foliage throughout the region.

October 12

Taking place in the Carmel Arts & Design District, The Arts in Autumn offers family-friendly entertainment, trick-or-treating, and live music. The event coincides with Meet Me on Main, a celebration of local arts and crafts.

October/November

Bard Fest is Central Indiana’s Shakespeare festival, featuring diverse theatrical performances. Held at multiple venues, the festival includes plays beyond Shakespeare, offering a wide range of drama and comedy for theater enthusiasts.