Indiana’s youngest lawmaker looks to lower age requirements in state legislature

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is a new push to change Indiana’s constitution.

Indiana’s youngest state lawmaker wants 18-year-olds to be able to serve alongside him.

State Rep. Chris Chyung is 26 years old, and is currently the youngest person serving in Indiana’s state legislature — but he wants to change that.

At age 18 in Indiana, you can buy a pack of cigarettes, or a lottery ticket, or join the military. But, you cannot serve as a state senator or state representative.

Right now, Indiana’s constitution says state senators must be at least 25 years old and state representatives must be at least 21 years old.

Chyung wants to lower those age requirements and allow 18-year-olds to run for office.

“It’s integral for us to say ‘We are taking this seriously. We are allowing you a seat at the table,'” said Chyung. “In order to create better legislation for the future, in order to have a more future-oriented view when it comes to passing policy, I think we need those young voices at the table.”

Young adults on IUPUI’s campus had mixed reactions when they were asked if they would run for office at their age, if allowed by law.

“Yes, I would,” said Toni Taha, an 18-year-old student. “There needs to be change.”

Briley Spann, a 19-year-old student, said she didn’t think she had much experience at her age.

“I don’t feel like I’m qualified,” added Faizan Khatib, an 18-year-old student. “I don’t think I’m knowledgeable enough about the issues to be able to represent the people.”

Opinions among older Hoosiers were also mixed.

“Sure, they should be entitled to state their case and if people want to vote for them, then that’s great,” said Dave Farber of Indianapolis.

“Lowering the age to 18 is kind of low,” Natalie Rayford of Indianapolis said. “Some people out here still want to go to college and still trying to further their education before they try to make a choice of going into politics.”

It’s up to lawmakers to change Indiana’s constitution. But Chyung said he is optimistic.

He is still working on Republican support for the bill and he plans on filing it next week on Organization Day.