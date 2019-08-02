Indians begin weekend homestand

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Indians are gearing up for a weekend homestand at Victory Field against the Columbus Clippers.

Charlie Henry, the team’s director of communications, and Rowdie stopped by Daybreak Friday morning.

They talked about what fans can expect this weekend, including a fireworks show Friday night and the Incredible Hulk bobblehead giveaway jersey auction Saturday night as well as what’s planned for Sunday afternoon’s game.

Henry also talked about some recent renovations the team recently announced.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.