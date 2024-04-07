Indians on deck with eclipse-themed goodies at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians are getting families in the total solar eclipse spirit at Victory Field on Sunday.

Sunday’s game against the Memphis Redbirds is the last of a six-game set to kick off the season, and there will be eclipse goodies galore.

The first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium will get a free glow-in-the-dark total eclipse shirt, and the first 1,000 fans 14 and under will get to take home a sun, moon, and Earth-themed juggling set. And for the adults at the game, they can sample Sun King Brewery’s limited edition “Path of Totality” beer.

Everyone attending the game will get a free pair of eclipse-approved glasses.

If the Indians win at home, ticketholders can claim a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich on the app.

Tickets for Sunday’s game can be purchased online or by calling the Victory Field Box Office at 317-269-3545.

The first pitch was set for 1:35 p.m.