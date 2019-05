Indians unveil 'Circle City' jersey Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Circle City Indians jersey. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Indians showed off their newest jerseys Thursday night.

The "Circle City" jerseys are dedicated to the city of Indianapolis.

Charlie Henry, the team's director of communications, stopped by Daybreak Friday.

He explained the inspiration behind the design of the uniform and also he talked about what fans can expect from Friday night's game.

To hear more about the Circle City jerseys, click on the video.