Indians unveil ‘Incredible Hulk’ jerseys

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Indians provided a sneak peek of the “Incredible Hulk” jerseys they will wear Saturday night.

The jerseys are part of the team’s Superhero Night series.

We're wearing these Incredible Hulk jerseys on Saturday, August 3. They will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting @RileyKids. 💚 pic.twitter.com/UlFGFdKdC4 — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) July 30, 2019

Players showed off the new jerseys Tuesday with kids at Riley Hospital for Children.

“The great part about Riley is they support families in Indianapolis and really all over the country,” Charlie Henry, Indians Director of Communication said. “We want to do everything we can to support that noble mission they have and encourage our fans too.”

Autographed jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Riley.