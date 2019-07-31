Indians unveil ‘Incredible Hulk’ jerseys

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Indians provided a sneak peek of the “Incredible Hulk” jerseys they will wear Saturday night.

The jerseys are part of the team’s Superhero Night series.

Players showed off the new jerseys Tuesday with kids at Riley Hospital for Children.

“The great part about Riley is they support families in Indianapolis and really all over the country,” Charlie Henry, Indians Director of Communication said. “We want to do everything we can to support that noble mission they have and encourage our fans too.”

Autographed jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Riley.

