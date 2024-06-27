Indie Shorts International Film Festival promises exciting lineup and A-list appearances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The anticipation is building as Indianapolis gears up to host the Indie Shorts International Film Festival next month.

With tickets on sale Thursday, Jessica Chapman, director of marketing for the festival, stopped by WISH-TV Daybreak to chat with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins about the excitement.

“It’s a very exciting morning because our film lineup has been announced,” Chapman said. The selected films are categorized into themed programs such as comedy and horror, ensuring there’s something for every taste.

Film enthusiasts can expect a diverse lineup featuring over 200 short films selected from a staggering 5000 submissions worldwide. One of the standout features of the festival is its status as an Academy Award qualifier.

“The top three films that win those Grand Prizes are gonna go on and receive their Academy Award qualifications,” Chapman stated.

Moviegoers can also anticipate appearances by notable celebrities like Seth Rogen, Molly Ringwald, and Richard Kind, among many others.

Chapman says over 200 filmmakers from around the world will attend and engage audiences through post-screening Q&A sessions. Additionally, 17 short films produced or filmed in Indiana will have a platform to shine on the international stage.

Short films selected for the festival undergo a rigorous evaluation process focusing on quality, content, and innovation. Viewers can enjoy screenings at various venues including living room theaters, Newfields, and outdoor locations like the amphitheater and beer gardens, aligning with this year’s lively “pool party” theme.

Chapman emphasized the festival’s unique appeal to film aficionados. “Our filmmakers love coming to Indianapolis and engaging with the audience directly,” she noted. This personal touch distinguishes Indie Shorts from other festivals, offering attendees a chance to interact with the creative minds behind the films.

The festival is scheduled to run from July 23-28. Tickets are available now, click here to purchase.

