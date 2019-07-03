INDOT announces I-65, I-70 south side closures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Transportation will be continuing their roadwork on the city’s south side.

According to INDOT, beginning on July 12 at 9 p.m., all lanes of I-65 SB from the South Split to I-465 will be closed for nine days. Those lanes will reopen on July 22 at 6 a.m.

To get around that closure, INDOT suggests drivers take I-70 westbound to I-465 eastbound and then back to I-65 southbound.

Additionally, INDOT will close all lanes of I-70 EB and WB from I-465 to the South Split on July 26 at 9 p.m. This closure will also last nine days, opening back up on Aug. 5 at 6 a.m.

The suggested detour for this closure from INDOT says to take I-465 eastbound to I-65 northbound to get downtown, or take I-65 southbound to I-465 westbound to get out of downtown.

“I’m a little bit concerned about my commuting to the northwest side of town for work, and just how much time that’s going to add to my commute for work in the morning and evenings,” Indianapolis resident Leslie Ayers said.

News 8 crunched the numbers, and the suggested detours will add about 25-30 minutes to your drive time.

INDOT says these closures are due to the amount of rain received in May and June.

While some drivers are frustrated with the closures, others understand INDOT needs to get the work done.

“They have a job to do too. They’ve got deadlines to meet,” Indianapolis resident Tom Mattingly said. “So I feel for them too. Whatever they’ve got to do to get it done, let’s just hurry up and finish it up”