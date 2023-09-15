INDOT announces overnight lane closures along I-65 in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers who use I-65 to get through downtown Indianapolis need to plan for lane closures Friday night and Saturday morning, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.
Beginning around 9 p.m. Friday, crews will close the inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-65 between West 16th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The closure will allow workers to make repairs to a barrier wall.
INDOT expects the closure to wrap up by 7 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
Drivers should slow down, use caution, and avoid distractions while traveling in work zones.