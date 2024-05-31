INDOT closes ramps and lanes on I-465 SB

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has closed two interstate ramps on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Four more ramps are expected to close on Saturday morning.

On weekdays, traffic on I-465 southbound will be reduced to three lanes between 46th Street to the I-465 and I-70 interchange. On weekends, traffic will be reduced to two lanes.

These closures allow crews to complete necessary repairs. The official detour for this work is I-465 southbound to I-70 westbound to I-65 southbound.

This is the second phase of restoration work for I-465 between I-65 and U.S. 31 on the east side of Indianapolis. This work is expected to be complete in spring 2025.

Lane and ramp closures I-465 southbound are expected to be completed by the end of June.

INDOT urges drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using caution and avoiding distractions when driving in and near work zones.