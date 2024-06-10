INDOT devotes $50M to fund safety improvement projects

Logo for the Indiana Department of Transportation. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced on Monday the commitment of $50 million to the Highway Safety Improvement Program to support safety improvement projects on roads across Indiana.

According to a release, the commitment solidifies the agency’s renewed focus on safety and goal of reducing fatal and serious injury crashes on Indiana roadways by 25% over the next 10 years.

“This is a goal that we can’t reach on our own,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith, in a release. “It’s going to take all of us, at both the state and local levels, working together, to truly enhance roadway safety.”

A Notice of Funding Availability is available, providing an opportunity for local agencies to implement specific safety countermeasures on local roads.

Eligible countermeasures include: new or updated warning devices, signs or pavement markings, raised medians, curb extensions, pedestrian/crosswalk improvements, guardrail additions or improvements, traffic signal enhancements or adjustments, and improvements at rail crossings, among others.

Local cities, towns, and counties that receive funding will be required to use funds within two years of receiving the award. The call for projects will open on Tuesday, Sept/ 3, and close at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 11.