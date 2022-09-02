Local

INDOT: East 71st Street trail reopening for Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the reopening of East 71st Street trail for Labor Day weekend. According to a release, it’s expected to open back up sometime on Friday.

After the holiday weekend, the street will close again temporarily the following week to install a bicycle and pedestrian protection system under I-465. The protection system will reduce the time the multi-use trail is closed during construction. Installation of this system is expected to close the multi-use trail from Tuesday until Friday.

Crews are widening the current bridge over East 71st Street to support more lanes on I-465. The release says East 71st Street will remain closed to car and truck traffic, and the detour follows Shadeland Avenue, 75th Street, and Binford Boulevard.