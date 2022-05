Local

INDOT: Fatal crash closes Ronald Reagan Parkway in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The state’s department of transportation says a fatal crash has occurred in Plainfield.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Ronald Reagan Parkway is closed following the crash.

The Plainfield Police Department says the road is closed from U.S. 40 to Airtech Parkway.

No other information has been made available.

Traffic for southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway from US 40 is closed to Airtech Parkway due to Officers working a crash. Please seek out alternate routes and avoid this area to help reduce traffic congestion in the area. pic.twitter.com/zjrKydNX1l — Plainfield Indiana Police Department (@PlainfieldPD) May 11, 2022