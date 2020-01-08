INDOT looks at stretch of I-65 where triple fatal crash happened

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — With the increase in truck traffic and general traffic overall on Interstate 65 northwest of Indianapolis in the past couple of years, state transportation leaders are redoing two interchanges.

The construction is supposed to start in the spring.

Another top concern for Indiana Department of Transportation is safety.

On Sunday, a semitractor-trailer driven by Matthew Small was northbound on I-65. He had just entered Boone County, but traffic was stopped in front of him. He tells police he didn’t see the brake lights and the line of cars stopped in front of him.

That section of I-65 has received a lot of attention over the years. The state has spent millions adding additional lanes and resurfacing the road. Butm there is more work to be done according to Debbie Calder, an INDOT spokesperson.

“Definitely after this crash, our traffic engineers and his team will look at the crash report and investigate.”

In the past 10 years, truck traffic on that section of the interstate has drastically increased with the development of warehouses. Amazon and several other companies have set up shop, and this is the road that leads to and from those warehouses.

Jeff Dillon is a native of the area and has been driving that section of I-65 since the early 1970s. Dillon says the road is fine; it’s the drivers that are the problem.

“I think what makes it unsafe is the drivers not paying attention.”

Tom Dowd told News 8 he has driven close to 5,000 miles in the past month and believes trucks are driving too fast.

“The trucks are always a problem, but that is how the country is run by is trucks delivering stuff from community to community.”

Finding the balance between an increase in truck traffic and safety is constant battle for highway engineers. That section of I-65 doesn’t have overheard warning signs that are common elsewhere in the state, but that could change.

INDOT’s Calder said, “That is a way we can con communicate with traffic right away, ya know they please be watchful there is a crash up ahead, ya know there is bad weather anything we can communicate to the driver.”

No solid solutions are in place. INDOT engineers are just starting their investigation of that stretch of I-65.