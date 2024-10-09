INDOT moves up downtown I-65 construction timetable

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation officials on Wednesday said late-season weather variables and Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert led them to move up their construction timetable.

INDOT East Central District spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer said the planned closure of I-65 southbound between West Street and Alabama Street will now begin this coming Tuesday rather than on Oct. 18. The project’s planned 16-day calendar means the span would reopen on Oct. 31, one day before the first of Swift’s three concert nights.

“We know Taylor Swift is coming to Indianapolis, and we are trying to get out of the way of those folks that are driving to Indianapolis for that Taylor Swift concert in November,” Cramer said.

Besides the Swift concert, Cramer said INDOT is trying to get the work done ahead of any late-season weather problems. She said the work involves repairing joints and potholes on the 50-year-old bridge through downtown. Cramer said it was not possible to do the work at the same time as the north split project because it would have prevented traffic from moving through the area.

Cramer said traffic can detour by getting off at West Street and heading south to I-70, or by taking I-465. Traffic coming into downtown from the east will not be affected.