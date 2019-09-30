INDOT nears end of construction season for Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This has been a record-breaking year for INDOT, regarding the amount of money they’ve spent and projects they have done to try to fix roadways during the 2019 construction season. Now there is an end in sight.

“Oh you can’t avoid it at all. It is just everywhere I feel like. I feel like it hasn’t been this bad either in so many years,” says driver Lauren Haskamp.

INDOT has 1,100 projects scheduled for the 2019 construction season, making it the biggest year the state has had for road construction. Drivers have noticed the difference.

“(Interstates) 70 and 465, traffic in the mornings with construction is just a nightmare. There are a lot of times I had to leave from home to work two, three hours beforehand just to get there on time,” says driver Chris Poe.

But drivers also remember the condition the roads were in this past winter.

“I can’t even tell you how many (flat tires). So many potholes,” says Haskamp.

“Three, I had three flat tires. No joke,” says driver Kate Koenig.

That is why they are trying to be patient as INDOT works to fix the damaged and worn roadways.

“Every interstate in Indianapolis, there has been construction on it,” says Poe.

“I mean, I am happy again they are fixing it, though. I am happy it is over. At least everything will be good now right,” says Haskamp.

In the Marion County area alone, INDOT says they have spend more than $90 million on road construction.

“They have definitely made a lot of improvements with the way the roads are, too,” says Poe. He continues, “They have definitely done some stuff that will save lives and ride a lot smoother, too.”

Drivers say some of the more painful parts of the construction process have been on the roadways that needed some of the most work.

“As soon as you get off of 465 onto 70, it usually drops down to one to two lanes. And usually on the weekends on Saturday’s, that’s my Friday. You know, I am sitting in traffic for an hour trying to get passed that,” says Poe.

While navigating the construction has been a pain driver’s say it is better than the alternative.

“If you swerve to not hit the pothole then you risk hitting somebody,” says Haskamp.

INDOT says lane restrictions and ramp closures will continue as of now during nights and weekends.

Current plans show construction in Marion County expected to be complete by mid-November.