INDOT, northern Indiana construction company work together to help Habitat for Humanity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation and Superior Construction are working together to help build two Habitat for Humanity homes in Marion County.

Six volunteers from Superior Construction are helping the second phase of Mashall and Woodruff family home builds. The volunteers worked on interior painting.

Another group of eight volunteers will work on Feb. 27 to install hardware throughout the homes. This will help Greater Indy Habitat complete two of their first builds in 2021.

Working on major construction projects is the focus of Superior Construction, but they’re committed to building up local communities.



“We are just interested in plugging in to the community in a unique way,” Superior Construction public information manager Jennifer Hashem said. “We pulled our team on this side for a Q1 initiative to see where people’s philanthropic passions were at and it just so happens that year after year greater indy habitat always wins and the guys and gals are really excited to get out there and do some serious work for some families on the southeast side.”

Superior Construction secured the bid with INDOT last summer for the three-year contract of the I-65/I-70 north split project. The work has started on the $320 million upgrades which will redesign and reconstruct the interchange in the northeast corner of downtown Indianapolis. It’s slated to be complete in the fall of 2022.



Both habitat homes will be completed later this year.