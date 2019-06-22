INDOT postpones, cancels some weekend work due to rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The rain is causing some issues for road crews.

Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday that it will have to delay and, in some cases, even cancel planned construction projects this weekend because of the rainy weather that was expected.

About the storms, Indianapolis resident Josh Levi said, “I’m very over it. I’m very over it.”

For Indiana drivers, it recently has felt like the only things guaranteed are the rain and construction.

“Just years. I even lived in Seattle, so I feel like it’s just been constant,” said another Indianapolis resident, Mitchell Parrish.

Levi said, “I’m almost getting used to it. I don’t want to, but it’s per se the norm now. It really is.”

When you put rain and construction together, an INDOT representative said, it can dampen everyone’s day.

“We are working five projects at once in Marion County. It’s a lot, and this rain has hampered that for us. It’s been the rainiest May and June in a long time, so it’s really hurting our working hours,” said Mallory Duncan with INDOT.

Duncan with INDOT said crews have postponed or canceled upcoming road projects for the weekend.

The planned work on I-70 and I-465 southbound from 46th to 96th streets have both been canceled until the rain stops.

The right three lanes on I-65 northbound between Southport Road and I-465 will now shut down at 6 p.m. Saturday.

I-465 work on the northeast side will start Saturday night

Duncan said putting off construction during rainy weather will ensure the job is done right the first time.

“We don’t want to have the same winter as we had this past year. All those potholes that everyone’s tires were hitting, this is all in response to that,” Duncan said.

As for drivers, they said they’ll just have to get used to seeing orange cones and hope the rain goes away before they start seeing red.

“I’m not too excited for it, to say the least, but I guess we’re just going to have to work through it. It’s just going to be another one of those things for Indiana, just off-an-on weather. It’s constant,” Parrish said.

INDOT said its construction projects will get back up and going once things dry out, likely in the coming week.