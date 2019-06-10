INDOT prepares to close portion of I-65 for 17 days

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- People in Indianapolis are no strangers to road construction but soon many will have to find a new route when INDOT closes I-65 for 17 days.

A two-part project will completely close a section of I-65 starting on Friday, June 14.

The closure focuses on a northwest portion of I-65, an area that INDOT says it has gotten a ton of complaints about.

"We are doing a lot of maintenance, a lot of repaving. We are kind of trying to mill down into the worst parts of 65," said INDOT's Mallory Duncan.

INDOT's suggested detour is to take I-465 north to I-865 west, then get back on I-65 north. While total closures are not ideal, INDOT says sometimes it's necessary.

"It is a lot safer for our crews, we can get a lot more work done. It's a lot faster," says Duncan.

Northbound lanes will open back up on July 1.

Then the southbound lanes will close from July 12 to July 29.

Crews will start northbound lane closures on Friday, June 14 around 9 p.m.