INDOT reducing I-465 on northeast side to 1 lane during weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready for traffic troubles on I-465 on the northeast side this weekend.

Indiana Department of Transportation will shift southbound lanes for construction projects. I-465 will be down to one lane after 9 p.m. Friday.

The lane closures will extend from Allisonville Road to 56th Street. The on-ramp from Allisonville to I-465 eastbound will be closed. It will last until Sunday.

Crews are reminding drivers to expect long delays.