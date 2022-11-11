Local

INDOT: Southport Road bridge over SB State Road 37, exit ramp to open

(Photo Provided/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new Southport Road bridge over the new southbound State Road 37 exit ramp are scheduled to open before Monday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

According to a release, this is the first of several changes drivers should expect as the new interchange opens to traffic. The existing State Road traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will connect with the new alignment at a traffic signal east of State Road 37. It’ll temporarily remain open for other traffic movements.

The new traffic pattern will start between 6 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday. INDOT says traffic signals will be realigned on a new Southport Road and at State Road 37 and Harding Street intersections. Motorists should expect up to 20 minute stoppages at each intersection during the traffic switch.